Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Platy

Platy Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory sa pohybujú od $93,100 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Finančný analytik na spodnej hranici až po $177,885 pre Programový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/26/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $136K

Inžinier strojového učenia

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Systémový inžinier

Výskumný vedec

AI výskumník

Softvérový inžinier vstavovaných systémov

Dátový vedec
Median $148K
Letecký inžinier
Median $156K

Hardvérový inžinier
Median $135K

Vstavovaný hardvérový inžinier

Mechanický inžinier
Median $150K
Elektrotechnický inžinier
Median $135K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
Median $130K
IT špecialista
Median $115K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $140K
Projektový manažér
Median $173K
Biomedicínsky inžinier
$99.7K
Manažér obchodných operácií
$164K
Stavebný inžinier
$149K
Riadiací inžinier
$129K
Dátový analytik
$130K
Finančný analytik
$93.1K
Ľudské zdroje
$111K
Materiálový inžinier
$149K
Produktový manažér
$154K
Programový manažér
$178K
Recruiter
$109K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$159K
Architekt riešení
$127K
Rizikový kapitalista
$101K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory predstavuje Programový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $177,885. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory je $135,500.

Ďalšie zdroje

