Adresár spoločností
Joby Aviation
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Joby Aviation Platy

Platy Joby Aviation sa pohybujú od $109,450 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Recruiter na spodnej hranici až po $308,450 pre Programový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Joby Aviation. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $175K

Softvérový inžinier zabezpečovania kvality (QA)

Mechanický inžinier
Median $175K
Hardvérový inžinier
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Letecký inžinier
$298K
Dátový vedec
$220K
Elektrotechnický inžinier
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Lekár
$131K
Produktový dizajnér
$199K
Programový manažér
$308K
Recruiter
$109K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$109K
Technický programový manažér
$152K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Joby Aviation predstavuje Programový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $308,450. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Joby Aviation je $175,000.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Joby Aviation

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Teradata
  • Root Insurance
  • KBR
  • ManTech
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/joby-aviation/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.