JobScore Platy

Mediánový plat JobScore je $36,180 pre Softvérový inžinier . Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov JobScore. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/26/2025

Softvérový inžinier
$36.2K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v JobScore predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $36,180. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v JobScore je $36,180.

Ďalšie zdroje

