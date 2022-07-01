Adresár spoločností
JatApp
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    JatApp is a full-cycle custom software development company that provides a full range of services in software development, mobile app development, web development, and staffing your project with a dedicated development team.Our team unites professional engineers, designers, support service and managers, who know how to create innovative software solutions, taking responsibility for the entire Software Development Life Cycle from concept to launch and support.Key services JatApp offers:- Dedicated development teams- Application development- Mobile App development- Web development- Enterprise software development- QA & Software Testing- UI/UX design- IT consulting and business analysis.

    http://jatapp.com
    Webstránka
    2009
    Rok založenia
    90
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

