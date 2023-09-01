Adresár spoločností
Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena Platy

Platy Intellect Design Arena sa pohybujú od $8,476 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Technický spisovateľ na spodnej hranici až po $38,311 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Intellect Design Arena. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $9.2K
Dátový vedec
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Produktový manažér
$36.1K
Technický spisovateľ
$8.5K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Intellect Design Arena predstavuje Dátový vedec s ročnou celkovou odmenou $38,311. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Intellect Design Arena je $20,422.

Ďalšie zdroje

