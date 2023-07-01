Adresár spoločností
Integrative Health Centers
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Integrative Health Centers, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Integrative Health Centers (IHC) offers comprehensive psychiatry, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to address barriers to quality care. They use a combination of in-person and telemedicine patient encounters through partnerships. Partner sites can integrate IHC's specialties into their clinic operations using IHC's telehealth platform, improving patient care and revenue opportunities. IHC's flexible model improves access, coordination, and continuity of care for managing chronic conditions effectively.

    http://www.integrativehealthcenterstennessee.com
    Webstránka
    2019
    Rok založenia
    31
    Počet zamestnancov
    $0-$1M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Integrative Health Centers

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Square
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje