Integra Managed Care
    O spoločnosti

    Integra MLTC, Inc. (“Integra”) is a Medicaid Managed Long Term Care Plan that serves Medicaid beneficiaries in need of long term supportive services to help them live in their home and community. Integra serves frail seniors and adults requiring long term care services, aged 18 and over. Integra’s service areas include the five boroughs of New York, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester.Mission: To assist frail elderly and adults who require long term care services to live safely and independently in their home for as long as possible while maintaining their health and wellbeing.Vision: Integra aspires to be the preferred plan of choice for individuals in need of quality long term care. By consistently delivering best care and services, they want to be the most trusted plan in the metropolitan New York area.

    http://www.integraplan.org
    Webstránka
    2014
    Rok založenia
    330
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

