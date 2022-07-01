Adresár spoločností
Infina
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Our business philosophy is simple and based on the idea that American people win if government works better. We want better, more efficient government. As a company, when we provide solutions and innovative answers to complex problems and processes, we actively enable and empower our government to work for all citizens.Infina is committed to this philosophy of providing business solutions for government. If, as a company, we are successful in providing business services that empower better government then our corporate value will continue to grow and our team partners will share in our success.Infina is a SBA recognized woman-owned, small business.

    http://www.infina.net
    Webstránka
    1992
    Rok založenia
    150
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

