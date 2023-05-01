Adresár spoločností
IMMI
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    IMMI is a global company that designs, tests, and manufactures advanced safety systems for various sectors, including automotive, commercial, industrial, military, and emergency response vehicles. Founded in 1961, IMMI has grown into a world-class headquarters on a 70-acre campus in Westfield, Ind., with facilities in North America, Mexico, China, and Europe. The company's ongoing dedication to "Bringing Safety to People" is reflected in its innovative customized safety solutions, which are found on school buses, motorcoaches, and child restraints.

    http://www.imminet.com
    Webstránka
    1961
    Rok založenia
    3,001
    Počet zamestnancov
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

