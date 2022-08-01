Adresár spoločností
ImmersiveTouch
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Through its immersive VR platform, ImmersiveTouch is empowering clinicians with greater precision and consistency of care by accessing new insights from patient scans. The company’s proprietary platform improves upon existing advanced visualization techniques by integrating artificial intelligence, computer vision, surgical simulation, and virtual reality.ImmersiveTouch designed its technology to simulate each patient’s unique pathology in 3D so that no information from the 2D scan data is lost in translation.

    http://www.immersivetouch.com
    Webstránka
    2005
    Rok založenia
    45
    Počet zamestnancov
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

