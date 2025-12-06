Adresár spoločností
Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Mediánový Technický programový manažér kompenzačný balík in United States v IHS Markit dosahuje $37.9K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky IHS Markit. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/6/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
IHS Markit
Technical Program Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Celkom za rok
$37.9K
Úroveň
10
Základný plat
$36.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$1.8K
Roky v spoločnosti
3 Roky
Roky skúseností
8 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v IHS Markit?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Technický programový manažér v IHS Markit in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $111,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v IHS Markit pre pozíciu Technický programový manažér in United States je $111,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

