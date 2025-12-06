Adresár spoločností
IHS Markit
Softvérový inžinier odmeňovanie in United States v IHS Markit sa pohybuje od $99.2K za year pre Software Engineer do $136K za year pre Senior Software Engineer. Mediánový yearný kompenzačný balík in United States dosahuje $135K.

Priemer Odmeňovanie podľa Úroveň
Názov úrovne
Celkom
Základný
Akcie
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Začiatočnícka úroveň)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier v IHS Markit in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $165,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v IHS Markit pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier in United States je $124,323.

Ďalšie zdroje

