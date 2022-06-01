Adresár spoločností
IDEX
IDEX Platy

Platy IDEX sa pohybujú od $54,707 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Mechanický inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $332,000 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov IDEX. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Produktový manažér
Median $332K
Ľudské zdroje
$120K
Mechanický inžinier
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v IDEX predstavuje Produktový manažér s ročnou celkovou odmenou $332,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v IDEX je $119,749.

