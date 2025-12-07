Adresár spoločností
Huron
Huron Manažérsky konzultant Platy

Mediánový Manažérsky konzultant kompenzačný balík in United States v Huron dosahuje $122K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Huron. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/7/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Huron
Associate
New York, NY
Celkom za rok
$122K
Úroveň
Associate
Základný plat
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Roky v spoločnosti
2 Roky
Roky skúseností
10 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Huron?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Manažérsky konzultant v Huron in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $178,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Huron pre pozíciu Manažérsky konzultant in United States je $127,000.

