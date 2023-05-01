Adresár spoločností
Heron Therapeutics
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Heron Therapeutics is a biotech company that develops treatments to address unmet patient needs. Their product candidates use a proprietary drug delivery technology to deliver therapeutic levels of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period of days to weeks with a single administration. They offer SUSTOL and CINVANTI for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, and are developing ZYNRELEF, HTX-019, and HTX-034 for pain management. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

    http://herontx.com
    Webstránka
    1983
    Rok založenia
    302
    Počet zamestnancov
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

