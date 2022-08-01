Adresár spoločností
Healing Solutions
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Healing Solutions, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Healing Solutions was founded on the belief that customers should have access to a wide range of high quality essential oils without paying the extraordinarily high prices that usually accompany them. Prior to Healing Solutions, the only real choices available to customers were either large multi-level marketing companies or smaller companies with only limited selections of (typically lower quality) oils. The large companies meant prices that were many times higher than they needed to be, mostly due to the multi-level marketing structure which required payments to all of the “independent sales representatives” in the sales chain. Our solution to this is simple: Healing Solutions markets directly to the consumer. This allows us to provide a wide range of superior essential oils and blends at prices that just make sense for you, the consumer.

    http://www.healingsolutions.com
    Webstránka
    2014
    Rok založenia
    45
    Počet zamestnancov
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Healing Solutions

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje