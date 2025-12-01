Adresár spoločností
Harvard University
  • Postdoctoral Fellow

  • Všetky platy Postdoctoral Fellow

Harvard University Postdoctoral Fellow Platy

Mediánový Postdoctoral Fellow kompenzačný balík in United States v Harvard University dosahuje $76K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Harvard University. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/1/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Harvard University
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cambridge, MA
Celkom za rok
$76K
Úroveň
-
Základný plat
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
1 Rok
Roky skúseností
1 Rok
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Harvard University?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Postdoctoral Fellow v Harvard University in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $96,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Harvard University pre pozíciu Postdoctoral Fellow in United States je $76,000.

