GuideWell
GuideWell Platy

Platy GuideWell sa pohybujú od $76,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $164,175 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov GuideWell. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $76K
Produktový manažér
$121K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$84.4K

Architekt riešení
$164K
Technický programový manažér
$116K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v GuideWell predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $164,175. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v GuideWell je $115,575.

