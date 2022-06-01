Adresár spoločností
Guidepoint Platy

Platy Guidepoint sa pohybujú od $65,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis na spodnej hranici až po $169,533 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Guidepoint. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/23/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $125K
Zákaznícky servis
Median $65K
Marketing
$78.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produktový manažér
$74.8K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$170K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Guidepoint predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $169,533. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Guidepoint je $78,075.

