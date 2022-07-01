Adresár spoločností
Gorgias
Gorgias Platy

Platy Gorgias sa pohybujú od $92,063 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Úspech zákazníka in France na spodnej hranici až po $199,000 pre Marketing in United States na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Gorgias. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/23/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $115K
Šéf kancelárie
$197K
Úspech zákazníka
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Marketing
$199K
Manažér partnerov
$132K
Produktový dizajnér
$135K
Produktový manažér
$113K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$128K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Gorgias predstavuje Marketing at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $199,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Gorgias je $130,072.

Ďalšie zdroje

