Gen3 Marketing
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Gen3 Marketing is a global affiliate agency with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and the UK. It has been named Agency of the Year 12 times and is a pioneer in the industry. The company drives incremental revenue for businesses by leveraging years of business strategy, relationship management expertise, and data-driven capabilities. In January 2023, Gen3 consolidated all its agencies under a single brand, Gen3 Marketing, with a primary focus on successful execution of affiliate partnerships and digital campaigns.

    http://gen3marketing.com
    Webstránka
    2007
    Rok založenia
    126
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

