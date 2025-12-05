Adresár spoločností
Garmin
Softvérový inžinier odmeňovanie in United States v Garmin sa pohybuje od $91.9K za year pre Software Engineer I do $209K za year pre Staff Software Engineer. Mediánový yearný kompenzačný balík in United States dosahuje $95.3K. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Garmin. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025

Priemer Odmeňovanie podľa Úroveň
Názov úrovne
Celkom
Základný
Akcie
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Začiatočnícka úroveň)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Platy stážistov

Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Garmin?

Zahrnuté pozície

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Sieťový inžinier

Systémový inžinier

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier v Garmin in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $208,930. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Garmin pre pozíciu Softvérový inžinier in United States je $92,500.

Ďalšie zdroje

