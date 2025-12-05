Adresár spoločností
Garmin
Mediánový IT špecialista kompenzačný balík v Garmin dosahuje $58K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Garmin. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Garmin
Technical Support Specialist
Salem, OR
Celkom za rok
$58K
Úroveň
L2
Základný plat
$58K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
2 Roky
Roky skúseností
2 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Garmin?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu IT špecialista v Garmin predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $73,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Garmin pre pozíciu IT špecialista je $58,000.

