Adresár spoločností
Front Row
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Front Row, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Founded in 1846, 鷹觜建設株式会社 (Takahashi Construction Co., Ltd.) is a premier construction firm headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo. With over 175 years of excellence, we blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. Our foundation rests on three core values: respect for stakeholders, trust in our relationships, and appreciation for our heritage. We specialize in delivering comprehensive construction solutions that create meaningful value for our clients while contributing to Japan's architectural landscape. Our legacy of quality continues to shape the future of construction excellence.

    frontrowgroup.com
    Webstránka
    417
    Počet zamestnancov
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Front Row

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje