Freeman
Freeman Platy

Platy Freeman sa pohybujú od $74,772 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $127,360 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Freeman. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/18/2025

Zákaznícky servis
$114K
Information Technologist (IT)
$111K
Produktový dizajnér
$85.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
Predaj
$74.8K
Softvérový inžinier
$127K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Freeman predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $127,360. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Freeman je $110,550.

