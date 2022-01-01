Adresár spoločností
Fast Enterprises
Fast Enterprises Platy

Platy Fast Enterprises sa pohybujú od $66,300 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový dizajnér na spodnej hranici až po $159,200 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Fast Enterprises. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/9/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Produkčný softvérový inžinier

Manažérsky konzultant
Median $130K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $135K

Architekt riešení
Median $95K
Dátový vedec
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Produktový dizajnér
$66.3K
Produktový manažér
$159K
Projektový manažér
$147K
Manažér technických programov
$159K
Technický pisateľ
$90.9K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Fast Enterprises predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $159,200. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Fast Enterprises je $127,000.

Ďalšie zdroje