Eyenovia
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Eyenovia, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Eyenovia is a clinical stage ophthalmic company that develops therapeutics using its microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing targeted ocular delivery systems for patients with myopia, near vision impairment, and for eye exams. The company's product candidates are in Phase III clinical development programs and it has license agreements with Bausch Health and Arctic Vision for commercialization in various countries. Eyenovia was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York.

    https://eyenovia.com
    Webstránka
    2014
    Rok založenia
    43
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

