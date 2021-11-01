Adresár spoločností
Epirus
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Epirus Platy

Platy Epirus sa pohybujú od $100,980 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Mechanický inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $182,156 pre Projektový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Epirus. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $137K
Mechanický inžinier
$101K
Produktový dizajnér
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
67 29
Projektový manažér
$182K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Epirus predstavuje Projektový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $182,156. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Epirus je $143,875.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Epirus

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Relativity Space
  • Technomics
  • Kitty Hawk
  • Sephora
  • Alyce
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/epirus/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.