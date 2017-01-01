Adresár spoločností
EPIC LONG ISLAND
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti EPIC LONG ISLAND, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    EPIC Long Island: Empowering lives through comprehensive care and innovation. We provide specialized services for epilepsy management, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and behavioral health needs. Our dedicated team delivers personalized support in clinical settings and community programs, helping individuals reach their full potential. Through educational workshops, classes, and community events, we foster connections while advancing our mission. At EPIC Long Island, we're more than service providers—we're partners in creating pathways to independence and well-being for the families we serve.

    epicli.org
    Webstránka
    178
    Počet zamestnancov
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre EPIC LONG ISLAND

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Stripe
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Databricks
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje