Driven by Stem
    Stem Holdings is a cannabis products and technology company that produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It owns several brands, including TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena, and operates delivery-as-a-service brands Budee and Ganjarunner. The company has ownership interests in 29 state-issued cannabis licenses, including cultivation, processing, wholesale distribution, hemp production, and dispensary licenses. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

    drivenbystem.com
    Webstránka
    2016
    Rok založenia
    450
    # Zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

