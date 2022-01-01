Vision Insurance Provided by UnitedHealthcare

Dental Insurance Provided by MetLife

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 2 weeks

Maternity Leave 10 weeks

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Eligible for employees that live 12+ miles from Domo’s HQ or from one of Domo’s satellite offices, or who live in the greater New York City area

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $360 per year

Free Lunch

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Military Leave Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Health Insurance Provided by UnitedHealthcare

Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer. $1,500 for family coverage

Life Insurance 2x base salary up to $300,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x base salary up to $300,000

Disability Insurance STD with 66.67% pay up to $2,000/w and LTD with 66.67% pay up to $10,000/mo

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Unique Perk Newborn Cash Benefit - For every newborn, Domo gives you $1,000 to spend on anything