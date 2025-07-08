Adresár spoločností
Digiteq Automotive
Digiteq Automotive Platy

Platy Digiteq Automotive sa pohybujú od $37,539 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $78,979 pre Programový manažér na hornej hranici.

Elektrotechnický inžinier
$45K
Programový manažér
$79K
Projektový manažér
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Softvérový inžinier
$37.5K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Digiteq Automotive predstavuje Programový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $78,979. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Digiteq Automotive je $45,312.

