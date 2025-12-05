Mediánový Softvérový inžinier kompenzačný balík in United States v Department of Veterans Affairs dosahuje $103K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Department of Veterans Affairs. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025
Spoločnosť
Názov úrovne
Roky skúseností
Celková kompenzácia
|Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/department-of-veterans-affairs/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.