Mediánový Programový manažér kompenzačný balík in United States v Department of Homeland Security dosahuje $179K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Department of Homeland Security. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Program Manager
Washington, DC
Celkom za rok
$179K
Úroveň
hidden
Základný plat
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Roky v spoločnosti
11+ Roky
Roky skúseností
11+ Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Department of Homeland Security?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Programový manažér v Department of Homeland Security in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $226,900. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Department of Homeland Security pre pozíciu Programový manažér in United States je $178,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

