Dentsu
Dentsu Marketingové operácie Platy

Mediánový Marketingové operácie kompenzačný balík in United States v Dentsu dosahuje $105K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Dentsu. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Dentsu
Marketing Operations
hidden
Celkom za rok
$105K
Úroveň
hidden
Základný plat
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
0-1 Roky
Roky skúseností
5-10 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Dentsu?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Marketingové operácie v Dentsu in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $180,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Dentsu pre pozíciu Marketingové operácie in United States je $105,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

