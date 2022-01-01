Adresár spoločností
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Platy

Platy Delta Electronics sa pohybujú od $16,027 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $153,000 pre Predaj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Delta Electronics. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $45.8K

Sieťový inžinier

Hardvérový inžinier
Median $49.5K
Mechanický inžinier
Median $36K

Elektrotechnický inžinier
Median $49.6K
Dátový vedec
Median $41.8K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $62.2K
Ľudské zdroje
$90.5K
Marketingové operácie
$35.3K
Produktový manažér
$16K
Programový manažér
$52.7K
Projektový manažér
$51.5K
Predaj
$153K
Predajný inžinier
$149K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$63.1K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Delta Electronics predstavuje Predaj at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $153,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Delta Electronics je $50,577.

