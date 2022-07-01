Adresár spoločností
Definitive Logic Platy

Mediánový plat Definitive Logic je $90,450 pre Softvérový inžinier . Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Definitive Logic. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/22/2025

Softvérový inžinier
$90.5K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Definitive Logic predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $90,450. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Definitive Logic je $90,450.

