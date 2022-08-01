Adresár spoločností
Cube
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    As automation and collaboration shape the future of work, Cube's mission is to empower Finance teams to become the key strategic value-drivers of the organization. Armed with faster, smarter insights, Finance teams will actively influence the key decisions that propel the business forward.Cube is the simplest FP&A platform on the planet that empowers Finance teams to deliver faster, more strategic insights that drive the business forward. Built by Finance for Finance, Cube streamlines manual data transformation, reduces errors, and improves collaboration. Think Enterprise FP&A meets the flexibility of your spreadsheet.

    cubesoftware.com
    Webstránka
    2018
    Rok založenia
    70
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

