Adresár spoločností
CRH Americas
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti CRH Americas, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    We are the largest manufacturer of building products and materials in North America.From roads and highways, airports and runways, to bridges and buildings like schools, stadiums, hospitals, and homes, CRH has contributed to building North America from coast to coast.After forty years In North America, we adopted the name of our parent company and become CRH Americas, Inc. But, the strength, quality and legacy of our Oldcastle brand remains in our product groups and the local businesses that are everywhere you are.We do more than manufacture products, though. We partner with our customers, design-build firms, construction professionals, and owners to simplify the way you build. We are committed to improving the built environment through the delivery of superior materials and products for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, housing, commercial projects, and more.If you are looking to simplify the construction process, CRH can help you get there.

    crhamericas.com
    Webstránka
    1949
    Rok založenia
    300
    Počet zamestnancov
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre CRH Americas

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Facebook
    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje