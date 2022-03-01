Crexi Platy

Adresár spoločností
Platy Crexi sa pohybujú od $100,500 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $1,283,908 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Crexi. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/3/2025

$160K

Dátový analytik
$118K
Produktový dizajnér
$167K
Produktový manažér
$1.28M

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Predaj
$101K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$221K
Často kladené otázky

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Crexi jest Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $1,283,908. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Crexi wynosi $167,160.

