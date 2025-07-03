Adresár spoločností
Codete
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Codete Platy

Mediánový plat Codete je $87,921 pre Softvérový inžinier . Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Codete. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $87.9K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Codete predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $87,921. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Codete je $87,921.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Codete

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Apple
  • Uber
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/codete/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.