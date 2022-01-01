Adresár Spoločností
Clearco
Clearco Platy

Platový rozsah Clearco sa pohybuje od $77,472 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Predaj na spodnom konci do $188,187 pre Marketing na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Clearco. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $133K
Dátový vedec
$104K
Marketing
$188K

Produktový manažér
$146K
Personálny nábor
$95K
Predaj
$77.5K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $176K
FAQ

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Clearco je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $188,187. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Clearco je $132,641.

