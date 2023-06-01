Clarity Software Solutions Platy

Adresár spoločností
Platy Clarity Software Solutions sa pohybujú od $63,700 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Manažér programov na spodnej hranici až po $140,700 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Clarity Software Solutions. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/4/2025

$160K

Manažér programov
$63.7K
Softvérový inžinier
$141K
Architekt riešení
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at Clarity Software Solutions is Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarity Software Solutions is $137,200.

