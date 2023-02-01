Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Platy

Adresár spoločností
Platy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sa pohybujú od $13,431 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $124,320 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/11/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $124K
Administratívny asistent
$13.4K
Zákaznícky servis
$56.3K

Informačný technológ (IT)
$45.5K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$75.6K
UX výskumník
$98.5K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $124,320. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints je $65,950.

Ďalšie zdroje