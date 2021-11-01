Adresár spoločností
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Platy

Platy Chipper Cash sa pohybujú od $31,840 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Programový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $175,000 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Chipper Cash. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $175K
Dátový vedec
$144K
Finančný analytik
$82.6K

Programový manažér
$31.8K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Chipper Cash predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $175,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Chipper Cash je $113,430.

