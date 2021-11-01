Adresár spoločností
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Platy

Platy Chipotle Mexican Grill sa pohybujú od $30,150 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Technický spisovateľ na spodnej hranici až po $156,000 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Chipotle Mexican Grill. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $140K
Zákaznícky servis
Median $38K
Produktový manažér
Median $156K

Finančný analytik
$74.6K
IT špecialista
$147K
Marketingové operácie
$127K
Programový manažér
$60.3K
Projektový manažér
$59.7K
Predaj
$129K
Technický spisovateľ
$30.2K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Chipotle Mexican Grill predstavuje Produktový manažér s ročnou celkovou odmenou $156,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Chipotle Mexican Grill je $100,808.

