Chili Piper Platy

Platy Chili Piper sa pohybujú od $70,350 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Recruiter in United States na spodnej hranici až po $136,953 pre Úspech zákazníka in United Kingdom na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Chili Piper. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $120K
Úspech zákazníka
$137K
Operácie ľudských zdrojov
$83.6K

Produktový dizajnér
$103K
Recruiter
$70.4K
UX výskumník
$114K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Chili Piper predstavuje Úspech zákazníka at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $136,953. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Chili Piper je $108,663.

