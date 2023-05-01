Adresár spoločností
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Platy Children's Hospital Los Angeles sa pohybujú od $80,595 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Finančný analytik na spodnej hranici až po $161,700 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Dátový vedec
$141K
Finančný analytik
$80.6K
Softvérový inžinier
$162K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Children's Hospital Los Angeles predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $161,700. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Children's Hospital Los Angeles je $140,700.

Ďalšie zdroje