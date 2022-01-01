Adresár spoločností
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Platy

Platy Chick-fil-A sa pohybujú od $31,200 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $227,562 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Chick-fil-A. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

Softvérový inžinier
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Dátový inžinier

Dátový vedec
9 $167K
10 $207K
Zákaznícky servis
Median $32K

Predaj
Median $31.2K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $225K
Obchodné operácie
$184K
Business analytik
Median $104K
Obchodný rozvoj
$79.7K
Dátový analytik
$101K
IT špecialista
$184K
Produktový dizajnér
$70.4K
Produktový manažér
$177K
Programový manažér
$186K
Projektový manažér
Median $150K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Chick-fil-A predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the 10 level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $227,562. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Chick-fil-A je $151,996.

