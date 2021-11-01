Adresár spoločností
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Platy

Platy Chicago Trading sa pohybujú od $90,450 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Recruiter na spodnej hranici až po $270,000 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Chicago Trading. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/18/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $270K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
Median $233K
Finančný analytik
$231K

IT špecialista
$221K
Recruiter
$90.5K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Chicago Trading predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $270,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Chicago Trading je $231,150.

